U.S. reports large Houthi attack of suicide drones, missiles thwarted in Red Sea

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a 26th attack from Yemen by the Houthis, in a large barrage of drones and missiles, which were shot down by American and British warships. An incident in the Red Sea area had earlier been reported on Tuesday night.

The attack was described as 18 Iranian designed one-way attack (OWA) suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile.

"Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs (OWA UAVs), anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea, towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

The drones and missiles were shot down in a combined effort from F/A-18s from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS Gravely, USS Laboon, USS Mason, and the United Kingdom’s HMS Diamond. And there were no reported injuries or damages.

CENTCOM reiterated 14 countries issued a joint statement warning, "The Houthis will bear the responsibility for the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, or the free flow of commerce in the region's critical waterways."

Singapore was the latest to announce that it would participate in the U.S.-led coalition to ensure the safe freedom of navigation in the Red Sea area, codenamed Operation Prosperity Guardian.