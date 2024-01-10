Iraq seeks quick exit of U.S. forces but no deadline set, PM says - report

Iraq wants a quick and orderly negotiated exit of U.S-led military forces from its soil but has not set a deadline, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said, describing their presence as destabilizing amid regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war.

Longstanding calls for the U.S-led coalition's departure from Iraq have gained steam after a series of U.S. strikes on Iran-linked groups. The strikes, that came in response to at least 100 of drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, have raised fears that Iraq could once again become a theatre for regional conflict.

"There is a need to reorganise this relationship so that it is not a target or justification for any party, internal or foreign, to tamper with stability in Iraq and the region," Sudani told Reuters in an interview in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Giving the first details of his thinking about the future of the coalition since his January 5 announcement that Iraq would begin the process of closing it down, Sudani said the exit should be negotiated under "a process of understanding and dialogue".

"Let's agree on a time frame [for the coalition's exit] that is, honestly, quick, so that they don't remain long and the attacks keep happening," he said, noting that only an end of the Israel-Hamas war would stop the risk of regional escalation.

"Otherwise, we will see more expansion of the arena of conflict in a sensitive region for the world that holds much of its energy supply," Sudani added.

The Pentagon on Monday said it had no plans to withdraw U.S. troops, which are in Iraq at the invitation of its government.

Iraqi government has also repeatedly said the attacks by armed groups on foreign forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq were illegal and went against the country's interests, and says it has arrested some perpetrators and prevented attacks.

At the same time, Baghdad has condemned U.S. strikes on bases used by the groups, as well as a recent strike against a senior militia commander in Baghdad, as grave violations of sovereignty.

However, calls for the coalition's withdrawal have been around for years and, so far, little has changed. Iraq's parliament in 2020 voted for its departure days after the U.S. assassinated top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militant commander in a strike outside Baghdad airport.

The Gaza war has put the issue back in centre stage, with many Iraqi groups that brought Sudani's government to power and are close to Tehran calling for the final exit of all foreign forces, a move long sought by Iran and its regional allies.

Sudani said he was seeking the coalition's exit because Iraq could now defend itself from terrorism and should exert full sovereignty over its territory - thereby avoiding giving anyone an excuse to draw Iraq into regional conflict.

"Ending its presence will prevent more tensions and the entanglement of internal and regional security issues," Sudani said.

He said Iraq was open to establishing bilateral relations and engaging in security cooperation with coalition nations, including the U.S. This could including training and advising Iraqi security forces as well as weapons purchases.

The U.S. "is not an enemy to us and we are not at war with it, but if these tensions continue it will definitely impact and create a gap in this relationship," Sudani concluded.

