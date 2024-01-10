Armed drone shot down over U.S. base in Iraq - report
No casualties or damage to the infrastructure near the Ebil airport have been reported
Defense systems on Wednesday shot down an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, two security sources told Reuters.
The U.S. forces as well as other international forces are stationed at the Erbil airport.
According to Reuters citing the sources, it is unclear if there were casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the incident.
This is a developing story
