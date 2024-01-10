English
Armed drone shot down over U.S. base in Iraq - report

No casualties or damage to the infrastructure near the Ebil airport have been reported

i24NEWS
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq.
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

Defense systems on Wednesday shot down an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, two security sources told Reuters.

The U.S. forces as well as other international forces are stationed at the Erbil airport.

According to Reuters citing the sources, it is unclear if there were casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story

