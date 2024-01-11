British maritime agency (UKMTO) on Thursday received a report of an incident in 50 nautical miles east of Sohar in Oman. It was later added that the vessel was boarded by "unauthorized persons."

According to the UKMTO, the authorities cannot contact the ship. The incident is being investigated.

UKMTO advised vessels in the area to transit with caution.

While further details of the incident are yet to be disclosed, the report comes amid intensified tensions in the region after the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen intensified its attacks. The group claims the hostilities are aimed to support Gaza and pressure Israel, but in reality the escalation has only endangered international shipping so far.

The Houthi group trained at an elite naval academy in Iran, The Telegraph claimed on Thursday. The report says some of 200 fighters were sent to the Khameini Academy of Naval Sciences and Technology in Ziba Kenar on the Caspian coastline in Iran to receive instruction from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IDGC).

The finding highlights the extend of Iran's involvement in the regional hostilities, noted The Telegraph.

