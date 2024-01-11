U.S. energy envoy to visit Beirut amid Israel-Lebanon tensions

Senior White House adviser Amos Hochstein is expected to visit Beirut on Thursday, a U.S. official said late on Wednesday, as part of U.S. efforts to ease tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Washington fears Israel's war against Hamas could escalate the security situation across the region, with armed groups backed by Israel's arch-rival Iran launching solidarity attacks in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah has been trading fire with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) across Lebanon's southern border since since October 7. The border violence has forced tens of thousands on both sides to flee.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati told a senior United Nations (UN) official on Tuesday that his country was ready for talks on long-term stability on its southern border with Israel.

Hochstein, the U.S. energy envoy, last year floated the possibility of talks on drawing the land border between Israel and Lebanon, after having mediated a 2022 deal setting the maritime borders between the two countries.

Israel has said it is giving a chance for diplomacy to prevent Hezbollah from firing on people living in its north and to push Hezbollah back from the border, warning that the IDF will otherwise take action to achieve these aims.

Lebanon on Wednesday proposed to the UN a road map that seeks to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1701 Resolution signed to resolve the 2006 Lebanon war. The suggested plan is said to make no mention of Hezbollah.

