Yemen: U.S. and UK launch massive strikes against Houthi rebels

In a significant international military action, the United States, in collaboration with the United Kingdom and supported by Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, has launched strikes against Houthi targets. This move, as per a joint statement, aims to "restore stability in the Red Sea."

The coordinated strikes involved the deployment of fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) highlighted that these efforts were focused on diminishing the Houthis' capabilities to continue their "unlawful and reckless attacks" against both U.S. and international vessels in the strategic Red Sea region.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1745647248866738322 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

CENTCOM elaborated that the multinational operation targeted a variety of military assets. These included radar systems, air defense mechanisms, as well as storage and launch sites for various weaponry such as unilateral attack unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, the CENTCOM commander, condemned the Houthi militants and their Iranian backers for their "illegal, indiscriminate, and reckless attacks" on international shipping. These actions have reportedly impacted 55 countries, jeopardizing the safety of numerous sailors. General Kurilla affirmed that such actions are intolerable and those responsible will be held accountable.