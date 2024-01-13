U.S. strikes at Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, again

The United States forces at 3:45 am (local time) on Saturday carried out a strike against the Iran-backed Houhtis' radar site in Yemen. The attack followed dozens of U.S. and British strikes at the group's facilities earlier on Friday.

"This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels," read the statement made by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The strikes are said to be outside of the Operation Prosperity Guardian, the U.S.-led coalition's effort in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden. No more details of the incident have been stated yet.

Since November 19, the Houthi group "attempted to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden 28 times," CENTCOM pointed out.

The Houthi TV channel Al-Masirah claimed the U.S. and British forces targeted Yemeni capital in the overnight raids.

Earlier on Friday, the U.S., together with the United Kingdom and supported by Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, launched massive strikes against Houthi targets.

After the attack, the U.S. President Joe Biden referred to the Houthis as a "terrorist" group and vowed to keep the pressure on.

Houthi group is also said to have mistakenly targeted a tanker with Russian oil in a missile attack on Friday, British maritime security firm Ambrey reported.

