Iran frees journalists detained over Mahsa Amini death coverage

On Sunday, Iranian authorities released Niloufar Hamedi, 31, a photographer for Shargh newspaper, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, a reporter for Ham Mihan newspaper, from Tehran's Evin prison. Their incarceration, lasting over a year, was due to their involvement in reporting the death of Mahsa Amini, a case that triggered extensive protests both within Iran and globally. This development was covered by various local Iranian news sources.

As reported by the Tasnim news agency, their release was conditional upon each posting bail of 100 billion rials, which is roughly equivalent to $192,307.

The journalists are in the process of appealing their initial long-term prison sentences. According to Tasnim, they will not be required to return to prison until a decision is made by the appeals court. However, they face travel restrictions, particularly international travel, as enforced by the semi-official news agency.

Hamedi and Mohammadi were detained following the death of Amini in September 2022. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women and later died in the custody of the morality police. Hamedi was apprehended shortly after Amini’s death, following her visit to the hospital where Amini was treated and her subsequent social media post of a photo showing Amini's grieving family.