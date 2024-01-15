U.S.-owned ship hit by missile from Yemen in Gulf of Aden

A missile fired from Yemen struck a U.S.-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, according to reports from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations and private security firms.

Ambrey and Dryad Global identified the vessel as the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned by Eagle Bulk, a firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eagle Bulk, as of now, has not responded to the flurry of inquiries regarding the incident.

The condition of the ship and the extent of the damage caused by the missile strike are still undisclosed.

While no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion is firmly pointed at Yemen's Houthi rebels, known for their recent involvement in almost daily maritime incidents in the region.

U.S. Central command said on X that the ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.