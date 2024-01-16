U.S. seizes Iranian weapons bound for Houthis - CENTCOM

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday reported seizing Iranian weapons bound for the Houthi group in Yemen.

"U.S. Navy SEALs operating from USS LEWIS B PULLER (ESB 3), supported by helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea," read the statement.

The U.S. claimed seizing "missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components." According to the CENTCOM's analysis, the same weapons have been used in the Houthis' attack on the vessels in the region.

It was pointed out that the incident constitutes "the first seizure of advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the U.S. Navy since November 2019."

The two U.S. SEALs, previously reported missing, are said to have been directly involved in the operation, noted the CENTCOM. “We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

The U.S. Navy deemed the dhow unsafe and sunk the vessel, added the report. As for its 14 crew members, their disposition is said to be determined in accordance with international law.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed

“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of [the United Nations] UN Security Resolution 2216 and International law," added General Kurilla.

CENTCOM vowed to "continue to work with regional and international partners to expose and interdict these efforts, and ultimately to reestablish freedom of navigation.”

