Reports of a missile hitting European-owned commercial ship off Yemen's coast

An incident off the coast of Yemen was reported by two British maritime agencies, Ambrey specified that it was a Malta-flagged Greek-owned bulk carrier which got targeted and impacted by a missile 76 nautical miles northwest from the Yemeni port of Saleef.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred a little further away, at 100 nautical miles northwest of the city Saleef, but did not provide any more details, particularly if it was the same European-owned vessel.

The Houthis did not claim responsibility, yet, but have vowed to continue their attacks on Israeli-owned and Israel-bound vessels. Following U.S.-led airstrikes on military facilities in Yemen, the Tehran-backed terrorist group declared that American ship would also be targeted.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) also operated in the area to thwart Iranian weapon shipments to the Houthis, near the coast of Somalia, saying "missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), as well as air defense associated components" were seized.