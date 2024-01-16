Saudi FM urges Gaza ceasefire, expresses interest in Israel normalization

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas during a notable address at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia would be interested in a normalization deal with Israel, but such ties should only materialize alongside the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"Peace and security for Israel are intimately linked with Palestinians' peace and security," asserted Bin Farhan, highlighting the interconnected nature of regional stability. However, he emphasized that genuine regional peace is contingent upon the creation of a Palestinian state.

Expressing concern over Israel's current military campaign against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, the Saudi Foreign Minister warned that these actions by Israel jeopardize the prospects for regional peace and security.

Bin Farhan stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire on all sides, considering it a crucial starting point for fostering peace in the region.

The relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia had reportedly been on the cusp of a historic normalization deal before the October 7 onslaught by Hamas, which resulted in widespread violence and the abduction of hundreds of people in Israel. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Minister's call for a ceasefire echoes recent sentiments expressed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both parties signaled an interest in normalization talks, contingent on ending the conflict in Gaza and establishing a practical pathway to a Palestinian state.