U.S. strikes Houthi targets in Yemen again

The United States on Wednesday strike Houthis' missile launchers in Yemen, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Thursday. The attack occurred at 11:59 pm (Sanaa time) and is said to have targeted "4 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired," according to the CENTCOM.

The missiles on launch are claimed to have presented imminent threat to the U.S. Navy, read the statement citing the obligation to defend oneself.

The strike followed an attack that took place earlier on Wednesday with Houthis launching a one-way UAS attack and striking a U.S.-owned and operated bulk carrier ship in the Gulf of Aden, said CENTCOM. The vessel - M/V Genco Picardy - goes under the Marshall Islands flag.

The incidents came one the same day as the designation of the Houthi group as terrorist by the White House.

The Yemeni government welcomed the decision, saying that in order to "achieve peace in Yemen, the Houthi militias must abandon their terrorist approach and loyalty to the Iranian regime, renounce violence, and accept the peace proposals, including the proposed road map by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all good offices to maintain the security and stability of Yemen and the region."