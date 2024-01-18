Arab nations to submit plan to release hostages and create Palestinian state - report

Arab countries are currently working on a plan that would include a ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

This project would be included in a broader plan which provides for the normalization of relations of several countries with Israel if the latter agrees to take "irreversible measures" towards the creation of a Palestinian state.

An Arab official told the British newspaper that he hoped to present the plan in the coming weeks, hoping to end the war between Israel and Hamas and prevent it from spreading.

This plan, which Arab officials discussed with their American and European counterparts, requires Western countries to agree to officially recognize a Palestinian state or support full Palestinian membership in the United Nations.

GETTY IMAGES via AFP / SPENCER PLATT

The official told the newspaper that "the real issue is that there needs to be hope for the Palestinians, it cannot be limited to economic benefits or the removal of symbols of occupation."

Regarding the current Israeli government, the official said: "Given the current Israeli political situation, normalization may be what will bring Israelis out of the abyss."