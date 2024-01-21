English
U.S. personnel wounded as Iran-backed militants attack base in Iraq

Amid rising regional tensions, an unnamed group targeted a U.S. base in western Iraq, leading to impact

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq.
FILE - This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq.(AP Photo/Nasser Nasser, File)

The United States Central Command (CENCTOM) on Sunday reported that Iran-backed militants in western Iraq launched multiple ballistic missiles and rockets, targeting al-Assad Airbase earlier on Saturday.

The U.S. military stated the air defense system intercepted most of the rockets with some hitting the base. Damage assessment is said to continue.

"A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," read the CENTCOM statement.

The incident is the latest in a series of back-and-forth attacked between the U.S. forces in the region and the Iran-backed groups across the Middle East. In December, three U.S. service members were reported wounded with one in critical condition after a drone attacked a U.S. base in northern Iraq.

A U.S. Marine at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq.AP

Amid the rising regional tensions, Tehran earlier on Saturday vowed revenge to Israel following a missile strike at Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards facility in Damascus killed five Guards and an unspecified number of Syrian fighters. 

