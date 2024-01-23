U.S., UK target Houthis in new airstrikes in Yemen

The United States-led Red Sea coalition overnight conducted joint airstrikes in Yemen, said the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Namely, the U.S., the United Kingdom, with the support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, stroke at eight Iran-backed Houthi targets.

"These strikes from this multilateral coalition targeted areas in Houthi-controlled Yemen used to attack international merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," read the CENTCOM statement. "The targets included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749568374861091194 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A U.S. official has been reported saying that it was the first attack to hit Houthis' underground weapons storage facility. "We are having the intended effect," the official said.

In the statement, CENTCOM noted that the overnight strikes were "separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian."

(AP Photo)

Previously, the U.S. and UK airstrikes targeted almost 30 locations in Yemen with more than 150 precision-guided munitions. By Sunday, British and American airstrikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen had killed 75 people, including operatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemeni sources told Sky News Arabia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749718702642147398 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The U.S. military believes Iran to be directly involved in Houthis' hostilities that destabilized the security situation in the Red Sea area after the group vowed to hit any Israel-linked vessel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told IRNA on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting: "We've given a serious message and warning to America: the joint U.S.-British attacks against areas in Yemen are a threat to peace and security in the region. It is an escalation of the scope of war."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749658376206692410 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• U.S. Navy Commander: Iran "directly involved" in Houthi shipping attacks >>

• Report: Yemen's Houthis eye enhanced Iranian arsenal for Red Sea offensive >>

• Over 75 killed in U.S.-led attacks in Yemen including Hezbollah and IRGC advisors - report >>