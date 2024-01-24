At least 1 killed in U.S. airstrikes at Iran-backed militia in Iraq

The United States carried out airstrikes targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, said the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. At least one fighter of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah was killed and two were wounded, claimed the statement from the Popular Mobilization Front operation command.

The strikes targeted Kataib Hezbollah's headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities, said the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Other Tehran-affiliated groups are said to have also been targeted.

According to a U.S. defense official cited by CNN, the strikes were carried out in two sites in western Iraq: Al-Qa’im near the Syrian border and Jurf al-Sakhar south of Baghdad.

The strikes follow earlier attacks on the U.S. contingent in the country, namely - on al-Asad airbase in western Iraq earlier on Sunday. Troops were reportedly wounded in the ballistic missile and rocket attack.

(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

The Kataib Hezbollah military spokesperson Jafar al-Hussaini vowed to "continue to strike the strongholds of the enemies, in support of our people in Gaza until the brutal killing machine backed by America stops, and the complete siege is lifted. This is the promise of the free people.”

Austin said that Washington "will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend them and our interests. We do not seek to escalate conflict in the region. We are fully prepared to take further measures to protect our people and our facilities." He called on the Iraqi militias and "their Iranian sponsors to immediately cease these attacks."

Iraq remains one of the dimensions of the broader Middle East escalation that followed the October 7 attack and the Israel-Hamas war. Iran-backed militias have significantly intensified attacks on the U.S. troops over the past three months.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has recently called against ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar. The ongoing talks reportedly focus on a one-month truce that would allow to free the Hamas's hostages in exchange to Palestinian prisoners and additional aid supplies to Gaza.

