Israel notified U.S. on plans to establish buffer zone in Gaza - report

Israel notified the United States about its intentions to establish a one-kilometer buffer zone along the Gaza-Israel border within weeks after the war with Hamas kicked off, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the discussions.

The report cited an Israeli official who said that a "temporary security buffer zone can be part of the demilitarization process of Gaza."

Such a buffer zone could ensure security in southern Israeli communities that suffered Hamas massacres on October 7.

As the report noted, construction of such a buffer zone "could exacerbate tensions between Israel and the U.S. and its other Western allies who have warned against shrinking Gaza."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday: "We’ve been very clear about opposition to any permanent change to Gaza’s territorial configuration," reiterating Washington's stance against occupation of the Strip by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) or permanent displacement of its residents.

It is unclear whether the U.S. discouraged Israel when the buffer zone idea was first brought up. But Washington appears to acknowledge Israel's quest for security guarantees after the war with Hamas ends.

"They’re not just going to pick up and leave a complete security vacuum in Gaza, so there’s going to have to be a transition period of some sort," the U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier in January.

The IDF on Tuesday saw the worst single-accident losses in the Gaza ground operation that took lives of 21 Israeli soldiers conducting Khan Yunis offensive. WSJ pointed out that the troops were operating inside Gaza around 600 yards west of Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel.

"In discussing the deaths of the soldiers, Israel’s military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi used the term 'buffer zone.' He said they had been killed while operating 'in the buffer zone between Israeli communities and Gaza' as part of efforts to 'create security conditions' for Israelis to return to their homes near the border with Gaza," read the report.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas negotiations mediated by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar seem to have reached the general agreement on the potential one-month ceasefire with prospects of its extension. The truce would allow to free the Hamas's hostages in exchange to Palestinian prisoners' release and additional aid to Gaza.

