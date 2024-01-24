Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats

Saudi Arabia is set to open its first alcohol store in the capital Riyadh, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats.

The store, located in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, marks a significant milestone in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to open the ultra-conservative Muslim country for tourism and business.

Customers intending to purchase from the store will be required to register via a mobile app, obtain a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas for their alcohol purchases, as outlined in an official document seen by Reuters. This development is part of broader initiatives known as Vision 2030, aimed at building a post-oil economy and expanding Saudi Arabia's appeal beyond its traditional confines.

Courtesy: Henrique Cymerman

The Diplomatic Quarter, where the new alcohol store is situated, is a neighborhood predominantly housing embassies and diplomats. The document specifies that access to the store will be "strictly restricted" to non-Muslims, emphasizing the adherence to Islamic norms within the kingdom.

Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has led various reforms, including permitting non-religious tourism, organizing concerts, allowing women to drive, and revising dress codes.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally imposed strict laws against alcohol consumption, punishable by severe penalties such as lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment.