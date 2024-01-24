Iran's Raisi and Turkey's Erdogan to discuss Gaza conflict and energy cooperation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to address the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, alongside discussions on energy cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting, initially scheduled for November, was postponed twice due to scheduling issues and security concerns following attacks in the city of Kerman, southeastern Iran.

The Turkish presidency announced on Tuesday that, in addition to bilateral matters, the leaders will exchange views on current regional and global issues, including the Israeli attacks in Gaza. This comes against the backdrop of Turkey's strong criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, with Ankara advocating for an immediate ceasefire and endorsing legal steps to bring Israel to trial for alleged genocide.

Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool Recep Tayyip Erdogan

While Turkey has maintained trade ties with Israel, its critical stance on the Gaza conflict has drawn attention, especially considering the country's refusal to designate Hamas as a terrorist group. Unlike some Western allies and Arab nations, Turkey does not categorize Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the October 7 attack on Israel, as a terrorist organization.

The discussions between Raisi and Erdogan also extend to energy cooperation, with talks held between Turkish Energy Minister. Alparslan Bayraktar and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in Ankara. Bayraktar emphasized the need to evaluate cooperation in the natural gas sector within a broader framework.