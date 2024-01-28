Houthis strike UK-linked tanker Marlin Luanda in Gulf of Aden

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Sunday that Houthis attacked a British-linked tanker Marlin Luanda in the Gulf of Aden earlier on Saturday. The Iran-backed group stated that the attack was in response to the "American-British aggression," citing earlier attack by the U.S.-led coalition in Yemen.

According to CENTCOM, U.S., French and Indian and naval ships provided assistance to the vessel that caught "major fire" as "Marlin Luanda transported for commercial use a cargo of Naphtha, a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture."

The crew is said to include 22 Indian nationals and one Bengladeshi citizen.

The United Kingdom Defence Secretary Grant Shapps called the attack "intolerable and illegal." In his post on X (formerly Twitter) he noted: "It is our duty to protect freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and we remain as committed to that cause as ever."

Marlin Luanda's operator is reportedly registered as Oceonix Services Ltd, a UK company. The tanker goes under the Marshall Islands flag.

Trafigura - a multinational trading company the vessel is operated on behalf of - said in a statement later that all the members of the crew were safe and the fire on the cargo tanker was put out.

This is the latest security incident in a series of the Houthi group attack on the vessels operating in the area and the following coalition strikes in Yemen. Houthis claim their attacks aimed to put pressure on Israel amid its war against Hamas and the operation in Gaza.

The UK government said Houthis' attacks on commercial shipping are "completely unacceptable" and that Britain and its allies "reserve the right to respond appropriately".

Rashad al-Alimi, the internationally recognized President of Yemen, earlier on Saturday called on the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to "eliminate" the military capabilities of Houthi rebels.

