US releases names of soldiers killed in drone strike

The US Defense Department announced on Monday the names of the three soldiers killed in Jordan during a drone strike, which injured at least 40 others.

While Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shia militia in Iraq (not to be confused with the Lebanese group), for perpetrating the attack on Sunday, she said a final assessment has yet to be made.

The soldiers were named Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

The attack came on Saturday in the early hours of the morning, when a drone struck the housing containers of Tower 22, a base where some 350 soldiers are posted. According to a report in AP, military sources said that the drone was possibly identified as a US aircraft, and therefore the soldiers did not attempt to shoot it down.

US officials, including President Joe Biden, have said that Washington is not seeking a confrontation with Iran, while affirming it will retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

The attack is a major escalation, threatening to expand the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which began at the end of last year between Israel and Hamas terrorists, into a major, global conflict.

Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have ramped up strikes against US positions in the region, but these are the first US soldiers killed stationed in US bases in the Middle East since October 7.

Last week, the US announced that two Navy SEALS had died safeguarding during operations to safeguard the passage of ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis, a Iranian-backed Shiite group in charge of most of Yemen, has attacked vessels in response to Israeli operations in Gaza.