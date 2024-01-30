Amid U.S.-Iran tensions, Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, when asked about the potential strikes by the United States on Iranian interests, urged both parties to take steps to to de-escalate the situation: "We do not welcome any actions that lead to destabilisation in the region and increase tensions, especially against the backdrop of the excessive potential for conflict."

He added that Moscow does not "welcome the continuation of such actions, regardless of who they come from. The level of tension is high now and we need to take steps to de-escalate. This is what will prevent the conflict from spreading."

The statement comes after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday vowed the U.S. would take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants.

According to POLITICO report, the "U.S. officials suggested that, once Biden gave the go-ahead, the retaliation [against Iran] would likely begin in the next couple of days and come in waves against a range of targets." Striking Iranian personnel in Syria or Iraq or Iranian naval assets in the Persian Gulf are said to be among Pentagon’s options.

AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo

Russia has maintained its military presence in Syria since September 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in January again revisited his goals in Syria, claiming Moscow seeks stabilization in the region.

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called for investigation into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) staff over the Hamas links. Such allegations have pushed 12 key sponsors to suspend funding for the agency as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Russia enjoys increasingly close ties with Iran while its ties with the U.S. are at their lowest level since the Cold War times amid the Russia-Ukraine war that is about to pass a two-year mark. Moscow and Tehran have particularly intensified their security cooperation with reported sales of ballistic missiles and construction of Iranian drone factory in Russia.

