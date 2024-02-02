French shipping giant halts transit through Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

French shipping group CMA CGM on Friday suspended until further notice all crossings by its vessels of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in and out of the Red Sea due to security risks.

It is understood the decision was taken after the latest attacks on vessels by the Houthi jihadists in Yemen, including the targeting this week of a convoy that included CMA CGM-operated ships.

The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted numerous vessels off the coast of Yemen, and threatened to increase their attacks, in what they’ve called support for Palestinians in Gaza, during the ongoing Israel and Hamas war. Other Iran proxies in the region have also stepped up attacks on U.S. forces.