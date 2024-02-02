U.S. strikes over 85 Iranian and Iranian-linked terror targets in Syria, Iraq

The United States carried out retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria Friday against facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and affiliated terror groups. This comes after a deadly attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. troops and injured some 40 others.

The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the attack last weekend carried out by Iran-backed terrorists.

While the U.S. strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions in the Middle East spiralling from Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian jihadists in Gaza.