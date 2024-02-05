40 Houthis killed in latest U.S.-UK strikes in Yemen - report

The U.S. Central Command earlier reported striking Houthis targets in the group-controlled areas of Yemen

Houthi fighters march during a rally of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and against the U.S. strikes on Yemen, outside Sanaa.(AP Photo)

In the past two days, 40 Houthis were killed in the latest U.S. and UK-led coalition's strikes in Yemen, reported Sky News Arabic, citing Yemeni sources.

This is a developing story

