40 Houthis killed in latest U.S.-UK strikes in Yemen - report
The U.S. Central Command earlier reported striking Houthis targets in the group-controlled areas of Yemen
In the past two days, 40 Houthis were killed in the latest U.S. and UK-led coalition's strikes in Yemen, reported Sky News Arabic, citing Yemeni sources.
This is a developing story
