A Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship came under a drone attack while sailing in the Red Sea, said British maritime agency (UKMTO). It reported to have been hit when it was 57 miles off the coast of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah and to have incurred minor damage on the port side with no casualties stated.

The report came as Houthis claimed firing naval missiles at two ships: Star Nasia and Morning Tide - in the Red Sea. The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech that they were the U.S. and British ships, but records from shipping trackers indicate those were flagged to the Marshall Islands and Barbados.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1754760333229514957 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Monday called the Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss the U.S. military action against Iran-linked militant groups across the Middle East following the the attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. soldiers, U.S. Department of Defense readout said.

The parties emphasized the importance of the cooperation amid the hostilities in Iraq and Syria as well as the threat posed by the Houthi group in Yemen.

Earlier on Monday, 40 Houthi fighters were reported killed in the U.S. and UK-led coalitions strikes in Yemen over the two-day period, according to Sky News Arabic, citing Yemeni sources.

Russia and China condemned the U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late on Monday, accusing Washington of destabilizing the regional security.

Read more stories like this >>

• 40 Houthis killed in latest U.S.-UK strikes in Yemen - report >>

• Blinken due in Saudi Arabia ahead of planned Israel visit - report >>

• Biden would veto standalone Israel aid bill, favoring broader package >>