The sound of powerful explosions ripped through Baghdad on Wednesday night, with reports indicating a possible airstrike targeting a senior member of the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades.

According to the Saudi al-Hadth channel, sources suggest the airstrike aimed at a high-ranking member of the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, allegedly overseeing operations of the pro-Iranian militia in Syria.

Reports from Iranian sources identified the targets as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi and Arkan Al-Alawi, both commanders within the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades.

Following the strikes, U.S. officials confirmed that a strike was conducted tonight in Baghdad, Iraq which targeted several “high-value personnel” of Iranian-backed groups in the country.

Sky News in Arabic described the incident as a precise attack on a vehicle affiliated with the umbrella organization of Shiite militias in Iraq.

Additionally, the Iraqi Sabrin News Agency, with ties to Iran, reported that a vehicle was struck in eastern Baghdad, with eyewitnesses confirming the launch of multiple missiles during the assault.

