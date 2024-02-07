U.S. airstrike targets Iraqi Hezbollah leaders in Baghdad, 4 killed
Reports stated the targets as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi and Arkan Al-Alawi, both commanders within the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades
The sound of powerful explosions ripped through Baghdad on Wednesday night, with reports indicating a possible airstrike targeting a senior member of the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades.
According to the Saudi al-Hadth channel, sources suggest the airstrike aimed at a high-ranking member of the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades, allegedly overseeing operations of the pro-Iranian militia in Syria.
Reports from Iranian sources identified the targets as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi and Arkan Al-Alawi, both commanders within the Iraqi Hezbollah brigades.
Following the strikes, U.S. officials confirmed that a strike was conducted tonight in Baghdad, Iraq which targeted several “high-value personnel” of Iranian-backed groups in the country.
Sky News in Arabic described the incident as a precise attack on a vehicle affiliated with the umbrella organization of Shiite militias in Iraq.
Additionally, the Iraqi Sabrin News Agency, with ties to Iran, reported that a vehicle was struck in eastern Baghdad, with eyewitnesses confirming the launch of multiple missiles during the assault.
This is a developing story