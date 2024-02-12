A Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned ship has reportedly come under missile attack near Yemen, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday morning.

The incident unfolded in the southern Red Sea on Saturday, where the ship was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents while navigating through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Ambrey, renowned for offering security advice to merchant shipping, said the ship was reportedly hit and sustained damage on the starboard side.

While Yemen's Houthis, who maintain an alignment with Iran, have escalated assaults on Saudi Arabia in recent times, no immediate claim of responsibility has been asserted for this particular incident.

The waters surrounding Yemen have become a focal point for regional tensions, with attacks on ships by Houthis and other groups posing a significant threat to shipping lanes in this strategically vital region.

In response to the aggression from the terrorist group, the United States and Britain ahve conducted airstrikes across Yemen.