A Hezbollah official was targeted in a drone strike in Lebanon, according to multiple Arab media reports.

According to Sky News Arabic, the target of the strike in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, was a Hezbollah commander in charge of the Maroon A Ras area named Mohammed Alawiya. It's unclear whether the official was killed or seriously wounded in the attack, which was attributed to Israel.

Simultaneously, an airstrike in Syria reportedly targeted Aleppo's international airport.

This is a developing story