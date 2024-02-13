Houthis recruit more child soldiers since Oct.7 - report

Iran-backed Houthis have recruited thousands of people since October 7, including children as young as 13, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) group stated on Tuesday.

The organization believes that the Houthis have recruited over 70,000 people since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with "the vast majority of recruits" aged between 13 and 25, "including at least hundreds or thousands who are younger than 18."

(Houthi Media Center via AP)

The United Nations has verified at least 1,851 individual cases of child recruitment or use by the Houthis since 2010, added the report. Recruitment of children under 15 constitutes a war crime.

"The Houthis are exploiting the Palestinian cause to recruit more children for their domestic fight in Yemen," said Niku Jafarnia, Yemen and Bahrain researcher at HRW.

AP

"The Houthis should be investing resources into providing the basic needs of children in their territories like good education, food, and water, rather than replacing their childhood with conflict."

The report cited one woman who leads a human rights-focused nongovernmental organization saying: "The Houthis make children believe that they will fight to liberate Palestine, but they end up sending them to [the front lines in] Marib and Taizz. Indeed, the Houthis' Gaza is Marib [a Yemeni city with oil resources Houthis have repeatedly attacked]."

Indian Navy via AP

Earlier on Monday, the Houthis attacked a cargo ship in the Red Sea that was bringing corn from Brazil to Iran, according to a report by Reuters. On the same day, a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned ship came under missile attack off the coast of Yemen, the UK maritime agency (UKMTO) stated.

