MidEast escalation could go nuclear, UN watchdog warns

Tensions in the Middle East could spill over and lead to the use of nuclear weapons, said Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

The chief of the nuclear watchdog told in an interview with Sky News Arabia: "We fear that the current conflict in the Middle East will expand and have nuclear dimensions."

In the interview, Grossi also called on Iran to cooperate with the agency on its nuclear program.

The statement comes amid the Israel-Hamas war that has just passed its four-month mark as well as hostilities involving the Iran-backed proxies across the Middle East: Hezbollah in Lebanon, multiple groups in Iraq and Syria and the Houthis in Yemen.

Earlier in December, the IAEA reported on Iran's accelerated uranium enrichment. The U.S. State Department spokesperson then stated that Washington was "greatly concerned" and Iran has "no credible civilian justification for enrichment up to 60%."

