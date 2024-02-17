France opens door to recognising Palestinian state

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said, alongside Jordan's King Abdullah II, recognition of a Palestinian state was "no longer a taboo" for France. "We owe it to the Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long, he stated."

"We owe it to the Israelis who lived through the greatest antisemitic massacre of our century. We owe it to a region that longs to escape the promoters of chaos and the those who sow revenge," added Macron.

The remark comes after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the idea of a Palestinian state, saying its recognition would "reward unprecedented terrorism," referring the October 7 massacre.

Macron also stated he shared" the fears of Jordan and Egypt of a forced and massive displacement of the population,” referring to the Israeli military action in Rafah in southern Gaza.

French President also commented on the prospects of the long-awaited hostage deal. "Our partners in the region, notably Jordan, are working on it, we are working on it with them. We are ready to contribute to it, in Europe and in the [United Nations] Security Council."

Three French nationals are believed to be held in Hamas's captivity in Gaza.

Earlier in February, on the day marking four months of the Israel-Hamas war, Macron paid homage to 42 French citizens killed on October 7 and captives remaining in the Gaza Strip.

