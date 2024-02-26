Turkey tells Muslim Brotherhood normalization with Egypt won't affect them- report

The Turkish government assured the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) that normalization of diplomatic ties with Egypt will not adversely affect them as the movement's delegation recently met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said local media.

The reports follow Turkey revoking citizenship from Mahmoud Hussein, the leader of the MB in Istanbul. Amid the following allegations that Erdogan is prioritizing improving relations with Cairo over support for the MB, the government’s reassurances to the Brotherhood have resurfaced in Turkish media that claim that Hussein's citizenship was revoked due to a procedural error.

According to reports, Erdogan met with a delegation of the MB leaders assuring them that the group would not be affected by Turkey's rapprochement with Egypt that appears to be discomforted by the group's stance in the region.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File

Turkey is known to host the MB and Hamas officials. Earlier in November, a Yemeni MB operative Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar reportedly intensified lobbying efforts in Turkey to support Hamas, by meeting with the government officials, lawmakers and Islamist groups, leveraging his connections with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government and President Erdogan.

