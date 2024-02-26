Houthi attacks knock out underwater cables linking Europe and Asia - report

Four underwater communications cables between Saudi Arabia and Djibouti were struck out of commission in the recent months, said Israeli news outlet Globes.

Attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis are widely considered to have damaged the cables believed to belong to the AAE-1, Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), and TGN systems.

The knock-out marks serious disruption in communications between Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, the immediate harm will be felt by the Gulf states and India, Globes noted.

The AAE-1 cable connects East Asia to Europe via Egypt, linking China to the West via Pakistan and Qatar. The EIG cable system connects southern Europe to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, the UAE and India. The Seacom cable serves as a link between Europe, Africa, and India, and is also connected to South Africa.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday reported that two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the southern Red Sea area.

