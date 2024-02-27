US says 'credible' reports Iran, Hezbollah on ground in Yemen

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy to Yemen, testified in a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday that reports of Iranian and Hezbollah operatives helping the Houthis on the ground in Yemen are "credible."

"We're working multiple channels to make clear to the Houthis that they must cease their attacks immediately. Let me be clear: we do not seek this confrontation, but we will respond to the attacks," he said.

He added that the Iranian-backed group in charge of much of Yemen's populated areas "goaded, encouraged, instructed, aided, abetted, assisted by the Iranians."

This comes as the British Maritime Security Firm Ambrey said it had received a report from a vessel some 50 nautical miles west of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, which a warship was firing at it.

Senator Chris Murphy, Middle East subcommittee head, said Congress must authorize a "tailored, time-bound" operation against the Houthis.

On Monday, it was reported that the Houthis scaled up their attack, targeting underwater cables connecting Europe to Asia.

Dan Shapiro, a former US ambassador to Israel currently heading Middle East policy at the Pentagon, said that Egyptian losses from the Suez Canal transit fees have fallen by some $100 million a month since the Houthi attacks began, in response to Israel's retaliation in the Gaza Strip for the October 7 massacre.

“Until they stop, we are not done," Shapiro said.

For more updates on the Israel-Hamas war