Abbas to visit Turkey for Erdogan talks on war and Palestinian reconciliation

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit Turkey on Tuesday for discussions regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as efforts to foster reconciliation among Palestinian factions.

The announcement was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who confirmed Abbas's upcoming visit during a diplomatic forum in Antalya.

The visit underscores a concerted international effort to broker a ceasefire and negotiate the release of hostages. Mediation efforts involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States have been ongoing for weeks, with the aim of securing a temporary truce before the onset of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, in a week's time.

Speaking at the forum, Fidan emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating, "There is a serious desire and effort to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan." He further elaborated that Abbas's visit to Ankara, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signifies Turkey's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Turkish Government Press Office

During the anticipated meeting, Abbas and Erdogan are expected to delve into various aspects concerning the Palestinians, including the latest developments in the conflict, the trajectory of the ongoing war, and prospects for intra-Palestinian dialogue.

Erdogan has long been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights and has frequently criticized Israel's actions in the region.

However, Israel has openly voiced opposition to the potential reintegration of the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, a territory it was expelled from following a violent takeover by the Hamas militant group in 2007.