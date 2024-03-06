Merchant vessel damaged in attack near Yemen, crew evacuated

A merchant vessel has come under attack south of Yemen, sustaining damage and prompting the evacuation of some crew members, according to reports from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.

The UK agency has confirmed that the ship was targeted in the Gulf of Aden and coalition forces are currently providing support in the area.

British security firm Ambrey has provided further details, stating that the vessel suffered damage, leading to the evacuation of some crew members who were loaded into lifeboats.

Ambrey's observations also noted the presence of an Indian Navy military vessel in the vicinity of the affected vessel's last known position, indicating ongoing rescue and salvage operations.

The attacked vessel has been identified as the U,S.-owned Barbados-flagged bulk carrier named True Confidence.

Prior to the attack, the vessel had reportedly been hailed over radio by individuals claiming to be from the Yemeni military. This incident occurred amidst a series of similar radio hails by the Houthis. Analysts suggest that these hails may be part of an attempt by the rebels to seize control of vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

While the Houthis have not immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, it's common for them to acknowledge such assaults after a period of several hours.