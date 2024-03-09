Mossad accuses Hamas of toughening demands before Ramadan

The Mossad Israeli intelligence agency has issued a statement accusing Hamas of escalating its demands in ongoing negotiations for a hostage release deal, raising concerns about the potential for heightened tensions in the region during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

According to a statement released by the prime minister's office, Mossad has observed Hamas "strengthening its position" regarding the hostage release deal currently under discussion.

The agency alleges that Hamas aims to "inflame the region during Ramadan," which is set to begin shortly. Mossad contends that Hamas's actions prioritize its own interests at the expense of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

Mossad Director David Barnea reportedly met with CIA chief Bill Burns on Friday as part of efforts to advance negotiations on the return of the hostages. However, Mossad's statement suggests that Hamas's stance in the negotiations indicates a lack of genuine interest in reaching an agreement at this stage.

Despite the challenges posed by Hamas's hardened stance, Mossad emphasized that talks and cooperation with mediators are ongoing in an effort to bridge differences and make progress towards reaching agreements. The agency's statement underscores the urgency of resolving the hostage situation and averting further escalation in violence, particularly as tensions tend to rise during the holy month of Ramadan.

Mossad's accusations echo recent reports, including from The Wall Street Journal, which indicated that Qatar had threatened to expel Hamas leaders if they failed to secure their group's acceptance of a prisoner exchange deal.