Ramadan arrives amid Gaza humanitarian crisis, with no deal secured

As fighting continues in Gaza and no ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas has been secured, tensions are all-time high in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Thousands of police are said to have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, with tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam and a longstanding flashpoint of violence during Ramadan. "The Israel Police will continue to act and allow for the observance of Ramadan prayers safely on the Temple Mount, while maintaining security and safety in the area," read the Israeli police statement.

"We decided this year that the Old City of Jerusalem won't be decorated out of respect for the blood of our children and the elders and the martyrs," Reuters quoted Ammar Sider, a community leader in the Old City.

In Gaza, Ramadan comes amid the growing risk of famine. "Hunger is everywhere in Gaza,” said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in a statement on Sunday.

“The situation in the north is tragic, where aid via land is denied despite repeated calls," stated the agency, reiterating its calls for a ceasefire.

A somber tone is observed in the West Bank as the area has also seen increased tensions and a rise in Israeli security forces raids since October 7. According to the joint statement by Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) approximately 3,500 wanted persons have been arrested since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, with 1,500 believed to be directly linked to terrorist groups.

Many parties, including the United States. have sought to secure a ceasefire-hostage deal before Ramadan. In his address on the first day of the holy month, the U.S. President Joe Biden said: "The suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me."

"The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people,” continued Biden. “Nearly two million Palestinians have been displaced by the war; many are in urgent need of food, water, medicine, and shelter.”

Meanwhile, the Mossad Israeli intelligence agency issued a statement accusing Hamas of escalating its demands in the ongoing negotiations ahead of Ramadan. According to a statement released by Israel's Prime Minister's office, Mossad has observed Hamas "strengthening its position" regarding the hostage release deal.

