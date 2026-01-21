$1 billion to join Trump’s Board of Peace isn’t mandatory - who’s in?

More than ten countries have reportedly agreed to join President Donald Trump’s newly proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Of these, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, Hungary, Israel, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Morocco, United Arab Emirates have publicly accepted the invite.

The initiative, envisioned as a council of world leaders with Trump serving as chairman, allows countries to contribute $1 billion to secure permanent membership, rather than the standard three-year term.

However, membership does not require any mandatory fees. Canada, for example, has confirmed it will join without making the $1 billion contribution.

“Countries that make significant contributions to projects and want to have proper oversight can stay involved,” a U.S. official told i24NEWS. “Beyond the voluntary $1 billion pledge, membership will not require any additional mandatory financial contribution or assessed dues. Whatever a state or partner chooses to contribute voluntarily is up to them.”

The official also detailed how financial management would be handled:

"The Board will implement the highest financial controls and oversight mechanisms. Funds will sit only in approved accounts at reputable banks, with CFO due diligence and Executive Board approval. Payments will require the right multi-signatory approval, KYC/AML and sanctions screening, and supporting documentation. Oversight will be enforced through an Audit & Risk subcommittee and an independent annual external audit, with published financials."

On the question of leadership, the official clarified that Trump could remain chairman until he chooses to step down. “A future U.S. President, however, may appoint or designate the United States’ representative to the Board,” they added.

Sources also indicated that some countries may contribute far less than the $1 billion threshold, possibly around $20 million, depending on their level of participation and financial capacity.

