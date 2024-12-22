2 US Navy pilots shot down in 'friendly fire' incident over Red Sea

The US Central Command said that two Navy pilots had been shot down in a "friendly fire" incident over the Red Sea on Sunday.

The F-18 pilots were recovered alive after ejecting, with one suffering slight injuries.

"The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18," CENTCOM said in a statement.

This comes as the Navy shot down numerous Houthi drones that targeted the vessels after widespread US attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Houthis stated that they had successfully attacked US forces with eight cruise missiles and 17 drones, claiming that the downing of the F-18 was due to their operation.