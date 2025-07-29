29 attacks on Israel, U.S. bases foiled by Iraq to contain regional conflict, says PM

Recommended -

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani revealed in an interview with the Associated Press that his government blocked 29 attempts by pro-Iranian militias to launch missiles and drones at Israel and U.S. bases in Iraq during last month’s 12-day war with Iran.

The efforts, he said, were thwarted through a combination of military and political measures.

Al-sudani accused the Israeli government of trying to expand the regional conflict and emphasized Iraq's refusal to become a battleground.

“We know that the Israeli government is seeking to widen the conflict in the region,” he said, stressing his government’s intent not to offer any pretext for attacks on Iraqi territory. He added that he had urged Iranian officials to prioritize calm and dialogue amid rising regional tensions.

On the case of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, kidnapped in Iraq in 2023 and believed to be held by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, al-Sudani defended his government’s position. “We do not negotiate with gangs and kidnappers,” he stated, noting that a specialized team continues to work with political groups in an effort to locate her.

.