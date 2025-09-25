Abbas at UNGA: October 7 attacks 'do not represent the Palestinian people'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has strongly condemned the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas, stating they “do not reflect the will of the Palestinian people.”

In a statement, Abbas denounced the targeting of Israeli civilians and the taking of hostages as “unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental principles of the Palestinian struggle.”

“We reject the actions of Hamas on October 7. They do not represent the Palestinian people,” he said, while emphasizing the importance of returning to a unified political and institutional framework.

Abbas called on Hamas to hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, describing it as a crucial step for restoring order, advancing state institution building, and preparing for a shared political future.

He stressed that such measures are essential for achieving unity in West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority as the war in Gaza continues and international efforts to broker a ceasefire intensify.

Abbas reiterated the need for unified governance and structural reforms to pave the way for a sustainable political solution and the eventual creation of an independent Palestinian state.