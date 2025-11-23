Analysis: The elimination of Tabatabai, the biggest blow to Hezbollah in over a year

At the start of the war, Tabatabai was considered one of the top three or four most dangerous Hezbollah military commanders in terms of proven experience in the field.

Israel attempted to eliminate him numerous times throughout the war, attempts he evaded.

Tabatabai founded Hezbollah's elite Radwan Unit, whose main mission was to storm into northern Israel in the original October 7 blueprint.

Yahya Sinwar basically copied Tabatabai's plan. Under his command, numerous attacks were carried out against Israeli forces in recent years.

His military expertise prompted his designation as commander of Hezbollah forces in Syria, a deployment that helped the Assad regime cling to power for years.

Following the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, Tabatabai was summoned back to Lebanon and was tasked, along with Mohammed Haydar, who previously commanded Hezbollah forces in the Beqaa Valley, to rebuild a battered organization.

It was this reduction of Hezbollah's presence in Syria that set the conditions on the ground for Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani (who would later go by the name Ahmed Al-Sharaa) and his HTS militants to march on Damascus and overthrow Assad. That's not to say that Assad would have remained in power if Tabatabai hadn't left Syria, but his departure sure did help.

While both Tabatabai and Haydar were tasked with rebuilding Hezbollah's capabilities, it was Tabatabai who had the proven experience and was considered the de facto military leader.

His elimination is not only the biggest blow Hezbollah has suffered since last year's ceasefire took effect, but some might argue that after Nasrallah, Aqil, and Shukr, Tabatabai was the most senior and dangerous military commander Hezbollah had (I personally think even more than Shukr).