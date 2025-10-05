Arab diplomats express optimism over Trump’s Gaza plan

Arab diplomats from several countries say they are "very optimistic" about Donald Trump's plan for Gaza and the prospects it offers for the future of the territory.

Sources to i24NEWS said multiple Arab diplomats believe that this initiative could quickly achieve two major objectives: the military elimination of Hamas and the prevention of the forced displacement of Gaza's inhabitants.

According to these diplomats, the strength of the plan lies in the seriousness of the American approach and its structural scope.

They see it as a genuine "solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," supported by concrete commitment from the United States and Israel, and not by a personal alliance between Trump and Netanyahu. This institutional dimension, they assert, guarantees the continuity of the plan beyond future political changes in Israel.

The sources also indicate that even if certain steps of the plan are not implemented immediately, the process is now "irreversible."

"The train has left the station," sums up one of them, specifying that the reintroduction of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza is already an integral part of the roadmap. For these Arab officials, this vision offers the Palestinians a more stable economic future and a tangible diplomatic horizon, finally giving them "something to lose." A formula which, according to them, could mark a decisive turning point in the regional dynamic and in the pursuit of a lasting balance between Israeli security and Palestinian sovereignty.