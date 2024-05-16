Arab League calls for international action on Gaza at 33rd meeting in Manama

The Arab League convened its 33rd meeting in Manama, Bahrain, today, with a primary focus on addressing the escalating crisis in Gaza.

Leaders from across the Arab world, including President al-Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah of Jordan, and Abu Mazen, are expected to be in attendance.

An unofficial copy of the summary statement planned to be issued from the conference has been leaked to the inter-Arab media, shedding light on the key points of discussion and proposed resolutions.

At the forefront of the agenda is the recent military escalation in the Gaza region, with the Arab League expressing grave concern over its implications for regional security and stability. Urging all parties to exercise restraint, the League emphasizes the importance of avoiding further conflict and escalating tensions.

Central to the proposed resolutions is a call for the deployment of international defense and peacekeeping forces, under the auspices of the United Nations, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

This initiative aims to provide a temporary solution until a comprehensive two-state solution can be implemented, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967.

Furthermore, the Arab League's proposed statement calls for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, including the withdrawal of IDF forces, the lifting of the blockade, and the opening of all crossings for humanitarian aid. The League staunchly opposes any attempts at forced immigration of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, reaffirming their right to remain in their homeland.

In addition to addressing the Gaza crisis, the Arab League's statement will also touch upon the situation in Lebanon, emphasizing support for the country's sovereignty and stability. Encouragement will be given for the election of a new president in Lebanon and for the strengthening of the Lebanese army and internal security forces to safeguard the nation's borders and stability.