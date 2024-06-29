Arab League rescinds the classification of Hezbollah as a terrorist group

Hezbollah has unleashed numerous rockets, mortars and drones on northern Israel in the past eight months starting on October 8

FILE -- A poster that shows Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen on a displayed armored vehicle in the southern village of Qassimiyeh, Lebanon Wednesday, July 11, 2007.Mohammed Zaatari / AP

The Arab League no longer defines Hezbollah as a proscribed terrorist group, an official said on Saturday. 

Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based Shiite militia and a proxy of the Islamic regime in Iran, boasts the world's largest rocket arsenal of any non-state actor. It is animated by the antisemitic ideology of jihad and is committed to the destruction of Israel.  

“In earlier Arab League decisions, Hezbollah was designated as a terrorist organization, and this designation was reflected in the resolutions,” Hossam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, was quoted in Arab media as saying.

“The League's member states concurred that the labeling of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization should no longer be employed,” Zaki said, adding that the regional body "does not maintain terrorist lists and does not actively seek to designate entities in such a manner."

Hezbollah has unleashed numerous rockets, mortars and drones on northern Israel in the past eight months starting on October 8, a day after the Jewish state suffered the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust at the hands of the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas. 

