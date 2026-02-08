Beirut pushes back after Kuwait include Lebanese hospitals in anti-terror list

The Lebanese Ministry of Health expressed surprise after Kuwait included several private hospitals in Lebanon on a counter-terrorism list, prompting Beirut to seek official clarification.

A circular from Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs listed eight hospitals under regulations related to the “fight against terrorism.”

The document did not explicitly mention Hezbollah, but many of the hospitals are located in southern and eastern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, areas considered Hezbollah strongholds.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said it was “taken by surprise” and stressed that the hospitals are legally registered, serving all citizens without discrimination. Officials described the institutions as “an essential component of the Lebanese healthcare system” and said they would contact Kuwaiti authorities to provide context and defend the sector.

Among the hospitals named are two facilities in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which saw heavy Israeli bombing during the 2024 conflict with Hezbollah, and Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, managed by the Islamic Health Committee, affiliated with Hezbollah. The facility and surrounding areas were targeted during fighting in 2024.

The move follows concerns voiced earlier in February by Lebanon’s health ministry, which condemned threats against hospitals in the south after reports of Israeli leaflets accusing Hezbollah of using medical facilities for military purposes.