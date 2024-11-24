Body of Chabad rabbi found murdered after kidnapping from UAE

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that the body of the Chabad emissary to the Emirates, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who was declared missing since last Thursday, had been found.

The statement also said, "The Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family since the beginning of the incident and continues to accompany them in their difficult time. The family in Israel was also updated.

"The murder of Zvi Kogan is a heinous anti-Semitic terrorist act. The State of Israel will operate by all means and enforce the law with those responsible for his death."

According to the suspicion, Kogen was kidnapped by an Uzbek cell operating for Iran. The cell has since reportedly managed to escape to Turkey.

The National Security Council reinforced its recommendation to avoid non-essential travel to the United Arab Emirates. "A level 3 travel warning (moderate threat) applies to the United Arab Emirates, recommending the avoidance of non-essential travel to the destination and urging those residing in the emirates to take the following precautions."

Israelis are recommended to:

1. Avoid going to businesses, gathering places and leisure spots identified with the Israeli and Jewish population

2. Maintain heightened awareness in public places (including restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.)

3. Avoid using Israeli/Jewish indicators

4. Collaborate with local security forces, heed their instructions, and immediately report if you are exposed to terrorist activity

5. Avoid publishing travel details on social networks and posting pictures and visit details before and during the trip in real time" including various groups focusing on overseas tourism. It is generally recommended to lock social network profiles and avoid sharing

6. Limit movement and stay in secure areas

If there is concern that you have been exposed to a threat from terrorists while in a foreign country, it is recommended to first and foremost notify the local security services of the country you are staying in, and then contact the travel warnings center of the National Security Council (operates 24/7) at 02-6667444, the guidelines say.

For questions/events on additional issues, such as personal security in the context of crime and anti-Semitism, consular issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hotline (operates 24/7) is available at 02-5303155.